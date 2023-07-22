SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,532 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 85.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

