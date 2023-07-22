Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $132,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,335.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $132,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,335.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $46,555.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,491. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.21. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

