ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 2.33% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:PAWZ opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Profile

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

