SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,466 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD opened at $162.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.80 and a 200 day moving average of $154.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

