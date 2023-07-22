Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.