Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $123.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.24. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $123.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,263 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,941,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,567,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

