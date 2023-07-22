Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 207.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Commvault Systems worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $75.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.13 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $92,837.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,342.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $502,519.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,512,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,426 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

