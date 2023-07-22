SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,263 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,263 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,975,000 after acquiring an additional 113,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,155,000 after purchasing an additional 270,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $65.09 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

