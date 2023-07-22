A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on AOS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

NYSE:AOS opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

