Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $468,000.

PSL opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $89.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.3596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

