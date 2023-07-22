CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $26,230,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 103.4% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE KMX opened at $83.28 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,210 shares of company stock worth $24,711,927. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.