Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 102,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Shares of GL stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.23 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.10%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

