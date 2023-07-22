Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Magna International by 549.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Magna International by 272.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MGA. Citigroup upped their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

