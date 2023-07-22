State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.94 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

