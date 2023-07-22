Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.74 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDPFree Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.