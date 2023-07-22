Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.74 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

