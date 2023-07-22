First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.45% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 81,453 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,557,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

