Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Edison International by 480.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.06.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

