CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

CME Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $189.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.06. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

