Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,733 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $62.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1284 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

