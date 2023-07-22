Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 3.41% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Price Performance

MOTI opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65.

About VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

