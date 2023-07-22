Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $135.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $107.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.71. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,659,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after acquiring an additional 707,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

