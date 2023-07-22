Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 40,197 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 761% compared to the typical volume of 4,667 call options.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACI opened at $22.01 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $240,634,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $3,170,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $1,192,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

