Traders Purchase Large Volume of Energy Transfer Call Options (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 77,933 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,302 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

