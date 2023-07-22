Bilibili Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 44,454 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the average daily volume of 12,345 put options.
Bilibili Stock Performance
Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
