Bilibili Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 44,454 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the average daily volume of 12,345 put options.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 101.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Stories

