Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 881 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Griffin Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,868 shares of company stock worth $9,418,870. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

