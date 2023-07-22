iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.75 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

