Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 14,800 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 107.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

