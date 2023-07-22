Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,390,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,122.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 848,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 778,756 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,574,000 after acquiring an additional 286,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 989.8% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 344,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

EMXC stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

