Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $167,042,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $77,642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after purchasing an additional 381,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,114,000 after purchasing an additional 227,646 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $91.31 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

