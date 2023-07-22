Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPM. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RPM International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

