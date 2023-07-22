Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,365.52 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,386.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,284.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $990.68.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

