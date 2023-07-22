Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Watsco worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 0.5 %

WSO opened at $366.21 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.61 and a 1-year high of $383.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.40.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

