Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,075,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 857,400 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,162,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 711,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 528,036 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.13. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

