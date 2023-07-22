Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.20% of Skyline Champion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,871.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period.

NYSE SKY opened at $67.55 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

