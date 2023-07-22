Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 871.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Qiagen Price Performance

QGEN opened at $46.63 on Friday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

