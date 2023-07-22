The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Position Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $147,125,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,008,000 after acquiring an additional 386,116 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $81,541,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $396,372,000 after acquiring an additional 174,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $387.51 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.