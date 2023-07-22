Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

