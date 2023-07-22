250,454 Shares in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.45% of Pampa Energía as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.82. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.41. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.41 million. Research analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

About Pampa Energía

(Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.