Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LH opened at $219.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $166.93 and a one year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

