American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,498,000 after acquiring an additional 66,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $327,157,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,789 shares of company stock worth $3,217,810. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

