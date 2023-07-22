Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 138,400 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Natixis boosted its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,777 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Kroger by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

