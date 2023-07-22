Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 62,882 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

