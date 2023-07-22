Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,365,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,978,000 after purchasing an additional 481,581 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 308,532 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,360,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 236,718 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.