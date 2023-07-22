Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 3,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $382.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $394.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

