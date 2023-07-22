Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $188.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.78.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

