Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 8,600 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,281.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

