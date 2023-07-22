Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,463,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after acquiring an additional 973,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after buying an additional 557,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unum Group Trading Down 0.7 %

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.70%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

