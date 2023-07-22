Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.19 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $194.67 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $205.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

