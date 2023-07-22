Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $48.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.10%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

