Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

NYSE TPX opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

